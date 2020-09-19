Highlights: The central government is confident of passing all the three agricultural bills from the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is favoring the bill despite strong opposition from the opposition

In the second term of the Modi government, the opposition has not dropped a single big bill in the Rajya Sabha.

new Delhi

Despite political mobilization against three bills related to agriculture, the BJP is confident that these bills will also get the approval of Rajya Sabha. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has walked out of the government to protest against these bills. Now, after ensuring the future of these Bills in Rajya Sabha, the party will decide whether to remain in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or even split.



Indications from the Prime Minister’s statements

How confident BJP is in the future of agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha can be gauged from the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi has strongly attacked the opposing sides, saying these bills are in the interest of farmers. Despite tough objections from opposition parties as well as ally Shiromani Akali Dal in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, the PM himself has taken a stand in support of the Agriculture Bill. That is, it is clear that the government is absolutely confident about the future of this bill and not in a state of chaos. In such a situation, it can be said that the three Bills will be introduced in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament soon.

The Prime Minister is openly and vehemently favoring the Agricultural Bills when opposition parties other than SAD and Congress are calling them anti-farmer. On the other hand, farmers of Punjab and Haryana are strongly opposing the proposed laws. They say that the new laws will end the system of minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural products from the government.

Speaking on the occasion of the virtual launching of some railway projects in Bihar, PM also discussed these bills in detail. He said that these reforms have been termed as ‘safety shield’ for the farmers to get freedom from middlemen. He accused the opposition of supporting middlemen and misleading the farmers by lying. Modi said that these reforms will pave the way for farmers to increase their income by selling their produce anywhere.



Who in the Rajya Sabha, with whom

The NDA is still far from a majority in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, but several regional parties have joined hands on several issues in the last parliament session. With his support, the government has turned many bills into law. In view of this, BJP leaders have claimed the support of 130 members in the Rajya Sabha on the agricultural bills. These include nine of AIADMK, seven of TRS and six members of YSR Congress. These three parties are not part of the ruling NDA.

BJP is the largest party with 86 MPs in the Rajya Sabha while Congress is the second largest party with 40 members. The three Rajya Sabha MPs of the Shiromani Akali Dal will definitely vote against the bill. However, the Shiv Sena, one of the old NDA allies and now part of the opposition, has supported these bills. The Maharashtra party has three members in the Rajya Sabha. Three Aam Aadmi Party members, eight Samajwadi Party MPs, four BSP MPs will also vote against the bill.

On assessing the parties opposing the bill, 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha are expected to vote against the agricultural bills. However, some smaller parties have not cleared their stand. These parties have about a dozen MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The important thing is that despite the NDA not being in the majority, the opposition has not been able to shock the Modi government on any major bill in the second term.

All three laws will replace ordinances

The Farmers ‘Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill was cleared by this House on Tuesday itself. These three bills will replace the ordinances issued by the government after the law is enacted.