Highlights: Akali Dal severed ties with NDA in protest of agricultural bills

The party said that before passing the bills neither asked nor reported

NDA was partner of NDA for 24 years, alliance was formed in 1996

Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal severed ties with the NDA after protests over the agricultural bills passed in both houses of Parliament. Earlier, Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet protesting against the bill. It is being told that the party was concerned about its mass base in Punjab for a long time. The main voter of Akali is the farmer, who has been continuously protesting against the Modi government in Punjab and Haryana over the agricultural bills.

The Akali Dal had been under pressure for a long time, following which a decision was taken to withdraw from the NDA at an emergency meeting of the party’s working committee on Saturday. The Akali Dal and the BJP have a 24-year-old relationship. The two parties formed an alliance just after the 1996 parliamentary elections. Since then both of them formed government in Punjab many times. Party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said that apart from party workers, this decision has been taken with the consent of farmers.

Concern of the Akali Dal

It is being told that the Akali Dal was worried about its slipping mass base in Punjab for a long time. The party did not feel comfortable in the NDA amid allegations of anti-farmer policies against the Modi government at the Center. After this, the passage of agricultural bills increased the tussle between the two parties. Akali alleged that the Modi government of BJP neither asked nor informed them before passing the bills.

Pressure created by opposition from farmers

In fact, since the formation of Shiromani Akali Dal in the year 1920, farmers have been the main base of the party. For the past several years, the party has been struggling with an existential crisis in Punjab itself. Talking about the 2017 assembly elections, the Akali Dal was third after Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. It had got only 18 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party, which contested the assembly elections for the first time, got 20 seats.

The farmers of Punjab and Haryana have been opposing this continuously since the Modi government introduced the agriculture bill. In such a situation, there was constant pressure on the party from these farmers’ protests. According to the party leaders, Akali MP and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur protested against Biles in the Union Cabinet meeting, then his point was ignored. Kaur later resigned after the passage of the bill from the Lok Sabha.

BJP had targeted

After Kaur’s resignation, BJP and Prime Minister Modi reacted, accusing those opposing the bill that they were misleading farmers. It was believed that his target was also on the Akali Dal. Describing Simrat’s resignation as a drama, opposition parties also targeted the Akali Dal and questioned its continuance in the NDA. Apart from all these things, there was constant pressure on the party in Punjab and Haryana due to the increasing protests of the farmers against the bill.

Sukhbir gave hints

Shortly before the official announcement of separation from the NDA, Sukhbir Badal had indicated secession by making a statement that principles are more important than any alliance for his party. He claimed that neither his party was informed nor asked about it before passing the bill. Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur also said that if the agony and opposition of 3 crore Punjabis cannot soften the stern stance of the Government of India, then it is not the NDA envisioned by Badal Saheb and Vajpayee.

TDP-Shiv Sena also left together

Kaur said that an alliance that is deaf to its oldest ally and blind to farmers who feed the nation can never be in the interest of Punjab. Let me tell you that the Akali Dal is the third major party to break with the NDA. Earlier, Shiv Sena had split from the alliance last year after the Maharashtra assembly elections. At the same time, in the year 2018, TDP, the old ally of NDA, also got rid of BJP.