Highlights: Punjab’s farmers organization will talk to the central government today

There will be talks in the capital New Delhi regarding agricultural laws

A 7-member committee formed to negotiate with the Center

Chandigarh

30 agitation organizations in Punjab have decided to hold talks with the Center on Wednesday on agricultural laws in the capital New Delhi. The decision was taken at a meeting of representatives of 29 farmer organizations here. The BKU (Ugrahan) also decided to attend the meeting called by the Center in New Delhi. By the way, this organization was not in the meeting here. BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokarikalan said, “Our three members will attend the meeting in Delhi.”

Balbir Singh Rajewal, the head of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said that a seven-member committee has been formed to negotiate with the Center. Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Jagjit Singh Dalwal, Jagmohan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Surjeet Singh and Satman Singh Sahni have been included in this committee. Rajewal said that as per the invitation of the Secretary of the Central Agriculture Department, the Center wants to negotiate with him. They said, ‘We are going, because if we keep the invitation down, they will say that we are not ready for any talks. We do not want to give them any excuse. We will go there. ‘

On Monday, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti decided not to attend the meeting convened by the Central Agriculture Department on 14 October. Farmers’ organizations last week also turned down the Centre’s invitation to attend a conference called on October 8 to address their concerns. The movement of these organizations disrupted rail traffic in the state and severely affected the coal supply of thermal power plants. BKU (Dakunda) President Buta Singh Burjil said that state-wide agitation including ‘Stop the rail’ will continue.

He said, “We will decide the future action plan in the meeting on 15 October.” The Punjab government had appealed to the farmers to relax the ‘rail roko’ movement, saying that it needs immediate transportation of food grains, coal, fertilizers and petrol and also food grains from the mandis. Farmers in Punjab are demanding that all the three recently passed laws be repealed from Parliament.