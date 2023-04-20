The Secretary of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance, Marcos Barbosa Pinto, announced this Thursday, 20th, measures to reduce bureaucracy in the granting of credit, with the waiver of documents, in addition to simplifying the process for issuing debentures.

“We are greatly simplifying the process of issuing debentures. The law created bureaucratic procedures”, said Pinto, according to whom the government should end the requirement for approval of the issuance of debentures at the company’s General Meeting. “We are suppressing requirements that no longer make sense, to enable it to be more agile”, said Pinto.

Another proposal, according to Pinto, is to start sharing government data to reduce the cost of credit. He declared that the Revenue will share data with banks more quickly.

For this, an ordinance will be edited to facilitate the authorization process for data sharing, without the customer having to leave the financial institution’s application.

Increase in the existential minimum

The Secretary of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance also announced that the government will increase the existential minimum from R$ 303 to R$ 600. According to him, the measure is in line with the Bolsa Família benefit. He declared that the government considers that the increase in the existential minimum will not reduce the supply of credit.

“Today, bank policies already prevent granting large volumes to low-income people. Criterion of the existential minimum seems to us to be quite reasonable. We have more than 70 million Brazilians with negative CPF, we have a chronic problem”, said the secretary.

Investor protection mechanisms

He also declared that the investor protection mechanisms were outdated. According to Pinto, the idea is to reform the Corporate Law so that reimbursement is more efficient.

“Investors will also be able to file lawsuits for direct losses, as well as indirect ones. With

the BC, we will send a new bill on financial market infrastructure. We have a project for insurance cooperatives, like what happened with credit unions, ”he said.

According to him, the idea is to increase the branches in which insurance cooperatives can operate and increase policyholder protection rules for the population to trust the product.

robustness wait

Of the 13 measures included in the credit package announced by the Ministry of Finance, ten are new proposals and three already have bills pending in the National Congress – the PLs for Guarantees, Bank Resolution and Private Insurance Rules.

The Secretary of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance avoided giving deadlines for the measures to be implemented and also did not present estimates for the financial impacts of the proposals. “These are long-term structural measures. We hope to have a capital market that is as or more robust than the bank credit market”, he added.