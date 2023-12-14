by VINCENZO BORGOMEO

Plot twist. On the most viral video of the moment – that of a Tesla Cybertruck stuck off the road while carrying a pine tree and saved by a Ford Pick-up) Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, even intervenes: “Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT an ad,” he wrote on X. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help.” Open up heaven. An avalanche of comments and stadium cheering because the Tesla Cybertruck is the topic of the moment.

The video was published for the first time by @mchambers_22 on Instagram and shows a movie scene, like a western where the cavalry arrives to save the soldiers. But Instagram user Matt Chambers told Business Insider that the driver of the Cybertruck claimed to be a Tesla engineer. And therefore the video would be true. Not only that: in the video you can see that the Cybertruck still has the RC (release candidate) writing on the driver's side door, which means that the car is probably a prototype being tested.

Tesla, for the moment, has not commented but it is not the first time that the Cybertruck has been compared to a Ford pick up. Last month, Farley posted a video of an F-150 Lightning going up the same hill on an off-road trail that a Cybertruck had struggled to reach. “The F-150 Lightning does it all,” Farley captioned the video.

And it's just the latest attack from Ford because earlier this year, Farley said they don't see the Cybertruck as a competitor, dubbing Elon Musk's futuristic pickup a truck for “the people of Silicon Valley.” . Knowing Elon, who sent the CEO of Disney to that country for much less, the answer will not be long in coming. Bets are accepted.