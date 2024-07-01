With the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Farjan Dubai, in cooperation with the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the Emirates Food Bank, launched the humanitarian community campaign (Furjan Fridge), with the aim of distributing cold water, juices and ice cream, alleviating the effects of summer heat on workers, and promoting the values ​​of compassion and giving in the Dubai community.

The campaign, which will continue until August 23, will benefit one million cleaners, construction workers, delivery drivers, and street and road workers during the summer.

Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said: “The humanitarian community campaign (Al Fareej Fridge) reflects the values ​​of giving and compassion inherent in Dubai society, and the efforts of all its segments to contribute to charitable works, which consolidates the principle of social solidarity among different social segments.” He pointed out the importance of this campaign in encouraging support for noble initiatives aimed at supporting workers during their presence in outdoor places throughout the year, especially during the summer.

He added: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation’s support for the campaign comes within the context of its commitment to supporting humanitarian work and voluntary community initiatives, and in a way that expresses the values ​​that we share with the Farjan Dubai Foundation and all partners and contributors to this campaign. This confirms once again that the Dubai and UAE community is strong in its ability to do good, give and give, as it presents the world with a model to be emulated in terms of cohesion, solidarity and caring for all its members, celebrating the values ​​of work, and honoring everyone who exerts effort in any profession, with dedication and sincerity.”

He expressed his appreciation for the “Farjan Dubai” Foundation, its positive and influential role in the Dubai community, its contributions to supporting all its categories, and its initiatives to support the workers in the field, stressing that the values ​​of giving, compassion and feeling for others will remain a deep-rooted trait among the people of the Emirates and the Dubai community.

In turn, Alia Al Shamlan, Director of “Farjan Dubai”, confirmed that the launch of the humanitarian community campaign (Farjan Fridge) carries several humanitarian messages that express the authenticity of the Emirati society, its compassion, solidarity, and the eagerness of its members to do good, noting that distributing water, cold juices, and ice cream to workers during the summer embodies a high sense of responsibility on the part of the partners of this humanitarian community campaign, and the volunteers who play a vital role in the success of all the qualitative initiatives, which expresses the spirit of one family that distinguishes the Dubai community.

Al Shamlan appreciated the support the campaign receives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and the Foundation’s constant response to provide the conditions for success for charitable and humanitarian projects, and initiatives that aim to spread the values ​​of giving and compassion in society.

She said: “We will work in cooperation with our partners in the campaign to reach one million workers in their workplaces, and we seek to leave a positive impact on the souls of this dear segment, which is not prevented by the climatic conditions, no matter how difficult, from performing its duty as an effective element in the prosperity and well-being of Dubai.”

As part of its implementation of this campaign, Furjan Dubai uses refrigerated vehicles to tour the areas of the Emirate of Dubai to distribute water, cold drinks and ice cream to workers and delivery drivers working in external areas, with the participation of volunteers from the local community during the summer.

The community humanitarian campaign (Al Fareej Refrigerator) aims to enhance the participation of community members in mitigating health risks to workers associated with high temperatures, such as dehydration and heat stress, which contributes to maintaining their health.

The campaign embodies the efforts of “Farjan Dubai” to enhance the commitment of the residents of Dubai’s residential neighborhoods to their social responsibility, especially towards the workers, in appreciation of their efforts and dedication to their work, and in order to make them happy and bring joy and happiness to their hearts.

Abdul Karim Sultan Al-Ulama:

The Initiatives Foundation’s support for the campaign comes within the context of our commitment to supporting humanitarian work and voluntary community initiatives.

Alia Al Shamlan:

The campaign carries several humanitarian messages that express the authenticity of the Emirati society, its compassion, solidarity and the eagerness of its members to do good.