Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee, said: Poetry was and still is one of the most important pillars of heritage in the United Arab Emirates, which establishes originality and the values ​​of beauty and creativity.

This came on the occasion of the International Poetry Day, which falls on March 21 of each year, and added that this day shows the importance of poetry in beautiful expression and the inspiring manifestations of the linguistic and cultural identity of societies, and renews recognition of its pivotal role as one of the most important human treasures, and the creation of new spaces in dialogue, and the transfer of identity National and cultural to the world.

His Excellency also said: The Emirate of poetry «Abu Dhabi» has achieved through its poetic programs a wide audience, and embracing the creators in the sky of eloquent and Nabati Arabic poetry, to enhance its presence in the conscience, its uses and methods in its various prose and vertical arts to deepen human values, and to enhance interaction and cultural communication to contribute to the delivery of the civilized message. And the high humanity of the UAE to the various peoples of the world, with the support of the unlimited rational leadership of culture and heritage in general, and poetry in particular, which had a great impact on preserving and caring for Arab heritage and communicating with diverse cultures.

His Excellency referred to the great interest that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attaches to programs for the preservation of Arab heritage, stressing that the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi, and for this noble purpose, is moving forward through Its comprehensive vision aimed at promoting culture, rooting the Emirati heritage, consolidating its values ​​and transmitting it to successive generations, promoting eloquent Arabic poetry, promoting it and its poets and promoting it in Arab circles, and reviving its positive role in the march of Arab culture and humanity.