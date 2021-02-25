Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, met Major General Marco Muki, Head of the Third Department of the General Command of the Carabinieri Corps, on the sidelines of the IDEX 2021 exhibition currently held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

His Excellency and the Italian guest discussed a number of issues of common interest and ways to enhance cooperation in the police and security fields between the two friendly countries to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies. The two sides also discussed opening prospects for cooperation in the fields of technology and the use of modern technological developments that serve the modern police field.

The discussion touched on the IDEX exhibition and the important international platform it represents that allows those concerned to learn about new defense trends, and to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences in the fields of the military and security industries.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, and Colonel Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Development Center at Abu Dhabi Police.

The Italian guest was accompanied by Colonel Antonio Buda, head of the Carabinieri armament department, and Lieutenant Colonel Raffaele Rivola, deputy Italian defense attache, gendarmerie liaison officer.