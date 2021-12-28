Al Dhaid (Union)

His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee, inspected the site of the camel auction and the Mahlab competition at the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Camel Racing and Camel Festival in Al Dhaid City, Sharjah.

His Excellency met, during a field tour, with members of the judging committees, and was briefed on the procedures followed in the camel auction, where he was accompanied by Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department in the Committee, and Mohammed bin Aded Al Muhairi, Director of the auction.

His Excellency also inspected the site of the Al-Mahaleb competition, met the members of its jury and the organizers of the competition, and listened to a brief explanation from the competition supervisor, Amber Al-Amiri, about the competition mechanism, during which the milk production rate is calculated during the period of residence of the camels participating in the competition, and the ring is weighed directly in front of the committee. The owner of the camels, and recorded in the daily records of each camel.

His Excellency also crowned the winners of the camel competition runs for the local broadcasting category and purebred hybrids, in the presence of Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department in the Committee, and a number of senior camel owners in the UAE and the Gulf states.

The results of the competition in the radio round Sharaya for the sons of the tribes resulted in the victory of “Rose” for its owner Khaled Obaid Ali Maran Al-Mansoori in the first place, while “Sawab” came in second place for its owner Bakhit Ghaleb Sultan Ghaleb Al-Mansoori, and the third place “The Excellence Advantage” for its owner, understanding Khamis Saeed Al-Awd Al-Sanani The fourth place was “Gala” for its owner Abdulaziz Muhammad Ayed Ali Al-Qahtani, and in the fifth place was “Al-Usra” for its owner, Masoud Mahdi Hatil Al-Habbabi.

In the broadcast, local tribes of tribesmen won the first place, “Al Shayba” owned by its owner Suhail Munif Matar Munif Al Mansouri, while “Bint Soghan” owned by Ali Salem Obaid Hayay Al Mansouri came in second place, “Mayassa” owned by Sultan Mubarak Ali Muhammad Al Mansouri, the center. The fourth “Bashayer” is owned by its owner Ghaleb Sultan Ghalib Rashid Al-Mansouri, and in the fifth place is a “badge” owned by its owner Hussein Hassan Ali Saeed Al-Muharrami.

As for the broadcasting segment, “Local Shares of Tribesmen” (designated for camels of the region’s residents), it won the first place “Al-Labsa” for its owner, Musabeh Saif Rashid Al-Rayhi Al-Alili, while the second place was “Menwa” for its owner Mohammed Obaid Mohammed Rashid Al Mazrouei, the third place “Kafu” for its owner Obaid Saif. Rashid Al-Raihi Al-Alili, the fourth place, “Al-Hahrah”, owned by Ali Muhammad Nasser Delwan Al-Ketbi, and the fifth “Bayat”, owned by Salem Abdullah Majid Al-Zumar.

The first place in the broadcasting round of Al-Asayel hybrids for the sons of the tribes went to “Basma” owned by Awad Rashid Hargos Al-Amiri, while “Wadaa” owned by its owner, Hader Sari Baloch Barak Al Mazrouei, came in third place “Shawaheen” for its owner Mubarak Sultan Mubarak Saeed Al-Mansouri, fourth place. Zafarana, owned by Sari Baloch Barak Al-Mazrouei, and Al-Muttahida in fifth place, owned by Sultan Mubarak Saeed Hamad Al-Mansoori.