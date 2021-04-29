Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, affirmed that winning the National Emirates Award for “Hope for Opportunity” is a qualitative addition to the Abu Dhabi Police’s march in obtaining local and international awards, and reflects its efforts to continue development, modernization, creativity and innovation, pointing to Abu Dhabi Police is keen on enhancing security and reassurance for all members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors, noting that serving hope comes within the implementation of the government’s directions and commitment to the requirements of the Abu Dhabi plan, its strategy and priorities of providing high-quality services, and within the framework of government accelerators to achieve the national agenda in order to provide treatment services From drug addiction and awareness of the dangers of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honored the Abu Dhabi Police for winning the “Security Fingerprint” category for the “Service of Hope Opportunity” initiative within the National Emirates Award “for Humanitarian Work 2021 in its eighth session under the slogan« This is What Zayed loved. ”

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, explained that “Hope for Hope” has contributed to strengthening relations between community members and the concerned authorities entrusted with protection and addressing drug dangers, in order to support prevention efforts, establish community security and stability, and ensure a bright future for future generations. The award was received by Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Khaled Ahmed Marish, Deputy Director of the Criminal Security Sector for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Lt. Col. Muhammad Salim Al-Douda Al Ameri, Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Department in Al Ain, during a ceremony honoring the prize winners with human fingerprints, at the Union Museum in Dubai.