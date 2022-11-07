Giulia Salemi as a baby girl received a very tough diagnosis for new parents to deal with. There mother Fariba he tells of when his newborn daughter had to deal with a neoplasm. A lump of tumor oppressed her chest. Fortunately, everything worked out well: this is why today she has smaller breasts than the other.

The Italian-Persian influencer is currently committed to Big Brother Vip. Today she gets acclaim and success, but perhaps not everyone knows that she did not have an easy childhood. Also for that unibrow of her that her mother did not let her take off and, for this reason, she was targeted for years by school friends.

When she was just a baby, however, she faced a much bigger problem, one tumor mass, for which he underwent surgery. And for this reason today he has smaller breasts than the other: it has nothing to do with cosmetic surgery, but a much more serious ailment.

She had to undergo chest surgery as a child, which is why she now has a scar that reminds her of how her life started uphill. Mum Fariba Tehrani al weekly More he told about the health problem that caused a lot of concern in the family.

Giulia was only a few months old, when mother Fariba Tehrani and father Mario Salemi they realized that the little girl was ill. She coughed hard at night, she seemed to choke every time. Doctors diagnosed a tumor that, as it grew, could suffocate it.

Giulia Salemi newborn and the life-saving surgery for a tumor mass in the chest

I cut my hair like a man because I no longer had time to treat myself and think about myself, I was dedicating all my time to Giulia. I disconnected with the world to stay with her, I slept in a chair. I was in the midst of the most excruciating pain, in a ward full of children with cancer.

These are the words of the mother, who had to face an operation a few days after giving birth.