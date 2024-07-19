Former Rada MP Farion Dies in Hospital After Being Wounded in Lviv

Former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Iryna Farion died in a hospital in Lviv after being wounded. This was reported by local publics with reference to doctors, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua writes in Telegram-channel.

Information about Farion’s death was confirmed to the publication RBC-Ukraine in the press service of the First Medical Association of Lviv, as well as the city mayor Andriy Sadovyi Telegram-channel.

On Friday, July 19, an unknown person shot 60-year-old Farion in Lviv, the bullet hitting her temple. The shooter was wearing gloves and the gun did not have a silencer. She was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent surgery, but her condition worsened.