From revelation to resignation. Francesco Farioli, the young Italian coach who was shining in the Turkish league, took a step back and decided to leave the Alanyaspor bench. He was pushed to this decision by yesterday’s defeat of his team in a friendly against Galatasaray, with another Italian, the newcomer Nicolò Zaniolo, who fixed the result at 2-4.

Life choice

No particular disagreement with the club, which will start from mid-table when the championship resumes, but Farioli has decided to change and in these hours he is agreeing to leave with the club. Is there any other team on the horizon? In recent weeks, the 33-year-old coach had been contacted by Salernitana and Spezia, who then bet on Sousa and Semplici. Just over a month ago, on 14 January, Farioli’s name was circulated for Alanyaspor’s surprising 5-0 win against champions Trabzonspor. In a recent interview with the Gazzetta he said: “In Italy ideas are often distorted when the result does not arrive. Perhaps more perseverance would be needed”. He doesn’t seem to have had too much in Turkey, but maybe he already has some new ideas in mind…