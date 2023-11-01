With a surprising start to the season, Francesco Farioli’s Nice are first in the French championship: here are the odds

Surprise: after ten days, PSG is not at the top of Ligue 1. Mbappé and his teammates are in fact forced to chase in what, according to fans and experts, is perhaps the least contested championship in Europe. Yet today in front of everyone is the Nice of Francesco Farioli, a young Italian coach who landed on the French Riviera amidst general skepticism and capable, instead, of looking down on all the footballing nobility of France. But can the Rossoneri really go all the way? Let’s find out the odds for Farioli’s Nice to win Ligue 1 on the main betting sites.

CAN FARIOLI’S NIZZA WIN? QUOTES — A literally dazzling start to the season for the Rossoneri, still unbeaten after ten days in which they managed to beat Marseille and Monaco and, above all, to conquer the Parc des Princes with a surprising 3-2. All things considered, Nice managed to beat all the big teams and now the odds for a Ligue 1 victory drop significantly: starting from 10.00 on Gazzabet and down to 9.50 on Planetwin365, 9.00 on Snai and 8-50 by Goldbet and Better. An interesting share, considering that from 2013 to today Ligue 1 has been literally cannibalized by a PSG capable of winning nine of the last eleven editions. See also Milan, the confirmation: for Bennacer the renewal is approaching. The figures

CHAMPIONS OBJECTIVE — Winning won’t be easy, but for Farioli and his boys, qualification for the next Champions League seems well within reach. In fact, bookies consider the Rossoneri among the main candidates to enter the Europe that counts, as demonstrated by the odds: 1.45 on Gazzabet and Snai and 1.40 on Snai. Nice never managed to qualify for the Champions League, stopping in the playoffs in the 2017/18 season, while they participated in the old European Cup twice, both in the 1950s. Fourth place would therefore be a historic achievement for Nice, who finished last season in ninth place. But first we have to battle with PSG for Ligue 1: Farioli and his boys still want to amaze.

