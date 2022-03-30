Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Faríñez drowns out Luis Díaz’s goal cry! See the amazing save

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
colombia bolivia match

‘Lucho’ Diaz, figure of the Colombian team,

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/The Time

‘Lucho’ Díaz, figure of the Colombian team,

The peasant was close to overtaking the tricolor team in Puerto Ordaz.

Luis Díaz was close to putting Colombia to win in the first half of the match against Venezuela at the Cachamay Stadium, in Puerto Ordaz.

In the first half, those led by Reinaldo Rueda have tried to reach the rival goal with certainty, but it has not yet been possible to overcome Faríñez’s fence.

At the moment, with Peru’s 1-0 victory against Paraguay, the Colombian National Team is out of the way for the World Cup playoffs in Qatar.

The almost goal of ‘Lucho’

The previous save, in the 15th minute.

SPORTS

