Farinetti closes Fico: “I’ll change everything, there will be rotating taverns. The folk of the regions”

Oscar Farinetti now admit it: “Fico was a flop“. The Disneyland of Italian food closes its doors. Affaritaliani.it had anticipated for some time that the numbers didn’t add up, but now the entrepreneur has also been forced to spill the beans. The food park wanted by the founder of Eataly it opened in 2017, but failed to withstand the weight of expectations. The entrepreneur assures: “It will come back bigger and more beautiful than before“. On December 31st, Fico Eatalyworld, the large food park of Bologna, closes and changes skin. The announcement comes directly from Oscar Farinetti, owner of Eataly, during an intervention on Radio24: “Of things They didn’t turn out well for me and Fico is one of these, therefore must be reviewed“, admitted the creator of the project. Hence the decision to change the name: no longer Fico, but Grand Tour Italy. “We will represent the biodiversity with the taverns that will change every month, the regions that they will bring their folk“, explained Farinetti on Radio24.

Read also: Oscar Farinetti, how much Mr. Eataly’s heritage is worth

Read also: Farinetti, Fico is a flop: millions burned, investors in trouble and speculation

The area, owned by the municipality of Bologna and with an extension of over 100 thousand square meters, it will reopen in April after four months of work. “The criticisms have arrived and the criticisms must be welcomed, we must take note and change. We have a good team and the park will return more beautiful and bigger than before”, promised the owner of Eataly. Fico’s adventure it started in 2017, in the wake of the Milan Expo. The project had gathered huge private investments and had been able to count on the direct participation of some of the most recognized brands of Made in Italy food. In short, expectations were high. Yet, once the curiosity of the first months was exhausted, the immense spaces of Fico remained deserted, with tourists preferred to eat under the arcades of the historic center of Bologna.

Subscribe to the newsletter

