Farik Grippa He took a big leap in his life after being crowned the winner of one of the seasons of “The 4 Finalists.” Since then, the Peruvian singer has forged a successful career in music, but as a soloist. In 2022, the salsa singer generated high expectations among his followers by announcing that he was going to sign a contract with Sergio George to seek internationalization. in conversation with The Republicthe interpreter of “Una copa de vino” tells us more about what happened with the well-known music producer, his friendship with Yahaira Plasencia, the process of launching his new single, among other things.

Farik Grippa returns to music with the new single “El Karma”. Photo: Instagram/Farik Grippa

The launch of “The Karma”

—The video clip was recorded in Argentina. How did this idea come about and how was the experience?

—When it was decided to record in Argentina, it came from the coincidence of life. Because? Because we went on a tour and took advantage of it, since Buenos Aires is a very beautiful city, very cultural and very artistic. The entire stage was lent to be able to record the video clip. I spoke with the director of the video clip and we agreed to record on a Sunday. The anecdote of this is that in Argentina there was bad weather, it was going to be rainy and stormy all day. Luckily for me, the weather was wrong and it didn’t rain at all, there was a spectacular light.

—How do artists deal with this type of mishap with an already planned agenda?

—Before being an artist, I was dedicated to the production of shows, to the realization of events. I come from solving problems in time, in the moment. If that had happened to me, I think we would have changed the plan and we would have had to record in other locations, like a hotel or some streets where the rain does not fall on us. Life teaches you very quickly to be able to find the solution. I think I always go that way.

— What makes “El Karma” different from the other songs you have?

—Farik Grippa He is an artist who is constantly evolving, in search of sounds and new experiences. None of the songs I have are similar to the previous one, I try to make it have the same essence, to be the same Farik Grippa, but with a sound that is universal to people. “El Karma” has a different sound, but maintains my essence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzmgdd4YoXA

The end of his contract with Sergio George

—You were with Sergio George for a few months, tell us what it was like to work with him.

—I have admiration and respect for everything he did Sergio George, but he recently declared that right now he doesn’t have the time to work with Peruvian artists and he respects himself. When one identifies that, it is best to keep moving forward. One way or another, I must see a way to continue to evolve and grow. When things don’t happen that way, you prefer to say: ‘You know what, I prefer to continue respecting and admiring your career and if a moment occurs, we continue working.’ (…) One of my dreams was to work with Sergio George and that the teacher called me, noticed me, bacán. Regarding the short period, sometimes it is better to keep things in a healthy way.

—What was the reason for your job separation in such a short time?

—He recently declared that in the media, that today he has a project with Sony Music with urban artists. So, she won her time and respects herself. Someday life will see to it that we meet again in the world.

Farik Grippa will seek his internationalization with Sergio George. Photo: Monumental Music

He was a contestant on singing reality shows

—Do you feel that participating in talent shows was a boost at the beginning of your career?

—I owe part of my career to contests. The contests have determined my life, they have marked and formed me as an artist. In my case, it shaped me because I learned to choose songs, to know what my audience likes and to learn to deal with stress. But something that I always had in mind was that I could not be the eternal contestant. I knew that this was going to end and I had to have a limit. I won “Los 4 finalistas” and I promised myself, I swore to myself, that from that moment on I was going to have a solo career and I was not going to back down, no matter what, and that’s what happened from that moment on.

—Why do you think many Peruvian singers choose to cover songs before releasing original songs?

—I respect it because I am an artist who comes from making songs, but I want to explain to people what is the difference between a cover and a version. The cover is the exact replica of the artist who made it. The detail is that you have that ability to make people forget the original version. (…) I am very respectful of the career of artists, but I am very disrespectful of music. That is where the artist has the freedom to put his own, to be able to be him. (…) The most difficult thing is to hit a song, whether it’s a cover, version or unpublished. The difficult thing is the professional work, in the end the public is the one who decides and the one who adopts the song in the best way.

The strong bond with other salsa singers

—Some time ago there was a rumor about a rivalry between you and Álvaro Rod. Would you say that rivalry between salsa singers is common or is it just to generate controversy?

—Álvaro is my brother, I love him very much, for a reason we made a song together. If there was a rivalry between us, we wouldn’t be able to be in an environment together. (…) I am in favor of the idea that unity is strength, we would be crazy if I fought with someone. (…) I am aware of the capacity that I have and I always applaud the achievements of my friends because, sooner or later, I expect my friends to applaud mine. (…) The industry will continue to grow when there is a union and when the artists continue to come together.

Alvaro Rod launches the new version of “Somos dos” with Farik Grippa. Photo: Diffusion

—With all the scandal of Yahaira and Jair Mendoza, do you think you can have a career and a romance at the same time or is it better to focus only on the professional?

—They are things that go hand in hand and can be handled in the best way. In the 18 years that I am going to meet my wife, I can tell you that the temptation is always there. I am an angel, but we talk a lot, we trust each other a lot. We respect each other and always speak the truth. (…) Yes, we have had difficult moments, very critical, but our strength, our communication and love have been stronger. Not everyone is prepared for this, there are people who are not prepared and it is better to manage your career elsewhere. It is difficult, but not complicated, it is not impossible.

What do you think of the relationship between them?

—I know both of them, I have great esteem for them and I always wish them the best. Yahaira is a great girl, a great woman, and a great artist. I recently had the opportunity to travel with her and get to know her much better. But, unfortunately, we live in a media world where all you have to do is paint your hair to get hit with a stick. (…) They are a very cool couple, but the situation did not turn out as they would have wanted. Yahaira tells me that she always takes great care of her family environment because this kind of thing happens, everything is always misinterpreted. I have seen very closely how Yahaira works extremely hard, (…) she tries very hard to change that idea that she is just a girl who makes scandals.

