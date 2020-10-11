The youths who went out to celebrate the birthday on the streets of Faridabad city of Haryana cut a lot of fury on Friday night. The case was revealed on Sunday when the video went viral. In this video, 4-5 youths in NIT or Mujesar’s Sector-22, 23 area are seen carving on the road, singing songs and sirens in full volume, bursting firecrackers and banging. His action caused a jam on the road.This video, uploaded via a Twitter handle, became increasingly viral. After which a person claiming to be the father of the accused youths threatened to delete the video on that Twitter handle. It is alleged that many big leaders of a national party also called the police to suppress the case. The police commissioner has ordered the investigation to arrest the accused youths. The police is investigating whether the case is from Mujesar’s Sector-22, 23 or NIT area.

They were roaming around in real terms!

In the viral video, the accused youths are seen dancing on the road and dancing on cars playing fireworks and loud songs. Youths from a car are also seen playing sirens. At the same time, the person uploading the video alleged that this caused a long jam and no one tried to stop them because they were roaming around with the youth.

Video uploader receives threat

The Twitter handle from which the video was tweeted began to receive fierce abuses and threats on the post. Through another Twitter handle named Amit Kumar, the video uploader was offered money in lieu of first deleting the video, then being abused and threatened. The abuser, according to the video uploader, is the father of the youth and a big entrepreneur in the city.

The police in-charge has been identified and ordered to take strict action under the law. OP Singh, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad

Accused of using these 3 cars

The tweet claimed that 3 cars were used in road jamming, one of which was a Swift (HR51BY7583), a Baleno (HE51BK4393) and a Polo (HR01M0099). It is alleged that the two youths present in the video are real brothers. Whose names are Ishaan and Sachin. Both Sector-19 residents are being reported.

Police is under pressure

According to sources, the police are constantly being pressured by the leaders of a national party to hush up the case. Alam is that despite the number of vehicles, details of the social media account, the police has not been able to call the youths to the police station in the last 24 hours.