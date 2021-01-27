The Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, yesterday evening, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, organized a dialogue session through visual communication technology, under the title “Immunization towards a more beautiful life”, in which it hosted

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country and the Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Farida Al Hosani.

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, confirmed in a speech that the country’s rational leadership has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic since its inception with a proactive vision and strengthened various efforts, bearing in mind the health and safety of the various members of society in mind, and the provision of vaccines after making sure they are safe And effective extension of the successes recorded by the state in dealing with the pandemic.

She said: The UAE has been a pioneer in providing the vaccine since October of last year, and today the role of society comes through positively participating and receiving the vaccine and cooperating with health authorities to immunize our community, so that our country can continue its pioneering and development path in various sectors.

During the meeting moderated by the journalist Fahd Haykal, Dr. Farida Al Hosani said: Our confidence in our wise leadership is great, as it did not leave a space through which the pandemic could be confronted except in which the UAE was sought to be proactive, and thanks to the vision of our insightful leadership, the UAE ranked third in the world in the safety of dealing with cases Infected with Covid-19 and providing her with the necessary treatment.

She emphasized that questioning the effectiveness of vaccines against the Coronavirus is not a new thing, and it is a challenge that was previously faced in all previous vaccinations, describing vaccinations as one of the most important human weapons to eliminate infectious diseases, and that the spread of rumors and false information stands as an obstacle to access to recovery.

She said: We may need to be vaccinated against the Corona virus on an annual basis, as we have recently noticed the emergence of mutations in the components of the virus, and the more mutations of the virus, the greater the possibility of an annual vaccination for it is necessary, referring to the mutated influenza virus and societies receiving annual vaccinations against it.

She indicated that some of the available vaccines were provided from the age of 16 years and others starting from the age of 18 years, noting that 3 vaccinations are currently undergoing clinical study in order to provide them in the future for children.

She noted that the tests showed that from 40% to 50% of people infected with the virus do not have symptoms, and she said: From here, our focus has increased on the elderly and people whose intervention we expect to be late in the event that symptoms appear to them, so the earlier the detection of the infection of the elderly and friends Chronic diseases with the virus whenever their infection is controlled and contained.

She said: Since last December, we have noticed an increase in HIV infection rates, which have also increased in general globally, noting that this increase occurred after the holiday season, end-of-year celebrations, and an increase in weddings and family gatherings.





