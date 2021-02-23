Farida Al Hosani: The vaccines approved in the country against “Corona” are effective and safe

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, confirmed today, Tuesday, that the vaccines approved in the country against the emerging corona virus are effective and safe, especially for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Al Hosani added, during the media briefing, “Therefore, we advise and encourage everyone to take the vaccine, as it is our safe way to recover.”

The spokesperson for the health sector said, “The UAE is keen to develop its preventive systems and conduct a continuous assessment of data, especially statistics and indicators related to the health sector, with the aim of enhancing the absorptive capacity of the sector and providing the best health care for members of society.”

She explained that a group of field hospitals have been activated and more will be operated in the next phase in the various emirates of the country, as the number of field hospitals will reach 7 during the next phase.

Al Hosani confirmed that “the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has succeeded in providing the vaccine to 3,480,415 residents of the state, 44.89% of the target group. The vaccine was also provided to 57.66% of the total population for those over 60 years old, ”explaining that more than five million doses were provided, specifically 5,668,264 doses, with a distribution rate of 57.31 per 100 people, while the number of examinations exceeded 29 million. check up.

She explained that “herd immunity is part of the indirect protection stages from an infectious disease, and it occurs when a large proportion of the community acquires immunity to a specific infection, such as taking vaccination.” For people who are not immunized against this disease in the community, because of the low spread of the disease.