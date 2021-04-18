The Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that all Corona vaccines available in the country are among the best types of vaccines in the world, stressing that the state seeks to increase the number of people who take vaccination to reach To the stage of “acquired immunity”, which contributes to reducing the possibility of spreading the disease among members of society.

This came during its hosting of a virtual dialogue session “on the developments of Covid-19” organized by the Ministry of Justice through visual communication technology in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health. The dialogue was moderated by the Vice President of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Justice, Counselor Saud Buhendi.

Al-Hosani drew attention to the importance of spreading awareness and the culture of dealing with the crisis, and said that the current crisis of “Covid-19” disease has affected citizens and residents and changed many of the customs that were practiced in the Emirati society in the past, and the methods of dealing with others, as well as helped members of families and society to Adopting new health methods, and children returned to taking responsibility and self-reliance.

Al Hosani shed light on the methods of using masks, and stressed the importance of using them in order to protect ourselves, provided that they are licensed and medical, and stressed the need to avoid taking children to crowded places, especially places of children’s games.

She stressed the importance of taking the vaccine for its role in reducing the risk of contracting the disease, protecting the elderly and children from infection, and that the state seeks to increase the number of people who take vaccination to reach the immunity we call “acquired immunity”, which contributes to reducing the possibility of the disease spreading among members of society. .





