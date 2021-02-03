The official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that there are new vaccines for the Corona virus that will appear soon.

She said that directing large global investments to confront the pandemic contributed to the use of advanced technology in the manufacture of vaccines, which helped shorten the time period for testing them.

She stated that the focus on the elderly and people with chronic diseases receiving the Corona vaccination is due to the fact that most of the cases around the world that needed to enter the intensive care rooms, and the deaths also, were from this category, so it is necessary to continue to encourage them to receive the vaccine to protect them, She pointed out that there is a great demand for vaccinations from community groups in the country, which contributed to the UAE’s ranking second in the world in the number of doses.

Al Hosani said that “vaccinations went through different stages that we witnessed last year, starting with studies of the first and second stages, then came the third stage, which witnessed the participation of a large number of volunteers in clinical trials,” noting that “the shortening of the period of tests in (Covid-19) is due to reliance on Advanced technology ».

She added: “The duration of the tests did not reduce the efficiency and quality of research and scientific studies, due to the presence of modern technologies that have been exploited, and modern technologies in the field of vaccination manufacturing were used, as a result of global investments during the (Corona) pandemic, which helped accelerate research.”

Al Hosani added that “the vaccines that have been licensed have gone through many stages that have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective. During the next stage, we expect more vaccines, and their significant development, as there are vaccines that are still in the third phase of clinical trials, which will be announced, in addition to the development of research and scientific studies on preventing the virus.

She pointed out that the campaign “Have a choice of vaccination” aims to reduce the spread of the virus, as the greater the number of vaccinated people in the community, the greater the societal immunity acquired, which contributes to protecting society from disease.





