Mona Al Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center – the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, explained that the numbers of daily cases of “Covid-19” and the cases in hospitals for intermediate care and intensive care, most of them are not vaccinated. Due to the reluctance of community members to take the vaccine despite its availability in several regions of the country, in easy and fast ways.

She emphasized that the vaccine is one of the most important ways to preserve the health of individuals in society. She said, “Despite our focus on vaccinating the elderly who are over fifty years old, we advise other groups in society to receive the vaccine so that prevention is formed in the community to protect those unable to take it for their health reasons, and there is more than one option available for types of (Covid-19) vaccine. ) In the UAE, and people can choose the vaccine they want.

She added: “The procrastination of some members of society in taking the vaccine harms the person and those around him, and it is sad that until now there are some elderly people who have not received the vaccine because of those close to them who reject the vaccine and who instill fear and hesitation in their hearts, despite the fact that the vaccine was found to protect them and their safety. As they are the group most exposed to complications from infection with Covid-19 ».

Farida Al Hosani pointed to the importance of those wishing to travel to obtain the vaccination before traveling abroad for their own safety, as they must receive two doses of the vaccine before thinking about traveling long enough, especially residents wishing to travel to their countries to spend the summer vacation.

She noted that it is important to study the country to which the person will go well, and to make sure that their rates of infection with the “Covid-19” virus are not high, because the matter is fraught with risks for them and their families, and it may be difficult to travel to some countries as they may face closure and be unable to Return. Those wishing to travel should avoid countries with low health infrastructure, and their members do not adhere to preventive measures, such as wearing masks and physical distancing, and have low examination and vaccination rates, as these practices may affect them, and it is considered dangerous for them to choose this destination.

The effectiveness of the vaccine

On how to make sure that the vaccinators get the full effectiveness of the vaccine, Dr. Farida Al Hosani explained that the “Covid-19” vaccine is like any other vaccine, for example the influenza vaccine, how does a person know that he has the full effectiveness of the vaccine? “We do not recommend an antibody test at this stage, especially after the vaccination, and the immunity test is multifaceted and in a way that cannot be seen through antibody tests,” she said.

She added: “The antibody test does not give a complete result about the immunity of the vaccine, and as everyone knows that immunity is multifaceted, there is cellular immunity, antibody immunity. Therefore, it is not a sufficient conclusion, and there are more studies that have been conducted around the world ».

Regarding the effectiveness of the “Sinopharm” vaccine, Dr. Farida Al Hosani indicated that the World Health Organization has a preliminary statement about the effectiveness of the vaccine, and “Sinopharma” is considered highly effective based on studies conducted by the Public Health Department in Abu Dhabi, where its effect was noted and the significant decrease in the number of admissions Hospital for vaccinated individuals.

Commitment

Farida Al Hosani stressed the need for people to adhere to behaviors that protect them and those around them from the risk of contracting the virus, especially the groups excluded from the vaccine and the elderly. Also, people must adhere to behaviors related to following preventive measures in visits, and to avoid crowded gatherings and places.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani called on members of the community hesitant to take the vaccine and forbade their families and those close to them from taking it, to go to the nearest health center and not hesitate to do so, especially since there are millions in the country and around the world who have received the vaccine.