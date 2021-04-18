The Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center – the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that all Corona vaccines available in the country are among the best types of vaccines in the world, stressing that the state seeks to increase the number of people who take vaccination to reach the stage “Acquired immunity”, which contributes to reducing the possibility of spreading the disease among members of society.

This came during its hosting of a virtual dialogue session “on the developments of Covid-19” organized by the Ministry of Justice through visual communication technology in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health..and the dialogue was moderated by Counselor Saud Buhendi, Vice President of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Justice.

At the beginning of the session, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Judge Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al-Naqbi, affirmed that the UAE had succeeded in its experience to address the Corona pandemic and became an example to follow, thanks to the unlimited support and the insightful and wise vision of the leadership of the Emirates. Al-Adl, all thanks and appreciation for the sincere efforts of Dr. Farida Al Hosani.

In his speech, he indicated the importance of cooperation of all governmental and private agencies, as well as individuals, with health authorities in the country in order to implement the directives and recommendations of our rational government in taking all precautionary measures to address the pandemic and mitigate its negative effects, and added that the Ministry of Justice is keen to implement all instructions issued by the health sector In the country for the sake of the safety of employees and dealers, pointing out the Ministry’s keenness to expedite the implementation of the required amendment procedures in laws, legislations and regulations as an important factor in the experiment in line with the developments of “Covid 19”, through many decisions that were taken in a manner consistent with taking precautionary measures And the continuity of the work of the courts and the functioning of the justice system and not stopping it, calling for more coordination to continue holding such directing, advisory and professional lectures, which enhance the skills and experiences of our employees in dealing with and responding to the pandemic, and continuing to review all developments periodically and directly.

For her part, Dr. Farida Al Hosani thanked the justice sector in the country for its essential role as a partner in setting the system, which had a great impact on the success of the UAE’s experience in confronting Corona, noting that every individual in society is part of the defense system and its behavior. It affects everyone.

Al-Hosani drew attention to the importance of spreading awareness and the culture of dealing with the crisis, and said: The current crisis of “Covid-19” has affected citizens and residents and changed many of the customs that were practiced in the Emirati society in the past, and the methods of dealing with others, as the crisis helped family members And society to follow the new healthy methods, and the children became accustomed to taking responsibility and self-reliance, in addition to changing a number of negative life concepts and practices.

In her speech, Dr. Al Hosani shed light on a number of basic axes, including the methods of using masks, and stressed the importance of using them in order to protect ourselves, provided they are licensed and medical, and stressed the need to avoid taking children to crowded places, especially children’s play areas, with the importance of using masks. For children also for those over three years old, and to use condoms for those under that age.

And she stressed the importance of the fastest to take the vaccine, because it has a great role in reducing the possibility of contracting the disease, and protecting people around us, especially the elderly and children, from infection, and that the state seeks to increase the number of people who take vaccination to reach a stage of existing immunity and Which we call “acquired immunity”, which contributes to reducing the possibility of spreading the disease among members of society, and indicated that all vaccines available in the country are among the best types of vaccines in the world.

In her speech, Dr. Al Hosani pointed to the positive role played by community members in the Emirates by standing up and supporting the first line of defense in the country and their support for those standing to protect them from the negative effects of “Covid 19”, the correct dealings and behaviors in society, and the great response by all individuals, citizens and residents of all nationalities. In addition to the importance of exercising continuously and eating healthy food to strengthen immunity for all members of society.

At the end of the session, Dr. Farida Al Hosani thanked the officials in the Ministry of Justice for giving her the opportunity to address members of the judiciary and justice employees and employees, and she also thanked the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice in supporting all members of society and in maintaining the continuity of the work of the justice system in the state and the delivery of rights to their owners and the efforts The Ministry is taking all precautionary measures in all the role of the judiciary, the Public Prosecution, and all institutions affiliated with the Ministry of Justice, in a way that contributes to enhancing community awareness, preserving the health of dealers, and supporting the first line of defense in the country.





