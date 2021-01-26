Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, stressed the need to adhere to conducting tests for the new Corona virus for people who have received the approved vaccination, noting that the vaccine reduces the infection rate significantly but does not completely prevent it. Thus, vaccinated people remain vulnerable to catching the virus and transmitting it to others.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani explained, in press statements, that vaccination reduces the symptoms caused by infection with the virus to the degree that the person vaccinated may not feel. Hence, the importance of regularly conducting examinations for the two vaccinated people in order to discover their infection in the first place and to take all measures that prevent them from causing the infection to spread to their surroundings in the second degree.

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country said that the first dose of vaccination helps the body to recognize the virus, but the level of immunity is not sufficient from this dose. Thus, a second dose should be given that helps stimulate the immune bodies and raise the body’s response to the required level of immunity.

Al Hosani indicated that reaching the required level of immunity in the body usually consists of two weeks after the date of receiving the second dose, calling on all people who have received the vaccination to continue to follow preventive measures in society from wearing a muzzle, physical distancing, washing hands and other precautionary measures against infection with the virus. The new Corona.