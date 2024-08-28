Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, occupies a distinguished position among the list of leading Emirati women in the health sector, and she is the first Emirati woman to chair the advisory group for the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework.

She is a pioneer in leadership, strategic planning, health innovations and epidemiology in the country, and an expert in public health, infectious diseases and emergency preparedness.

She holds a PhD in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a Master’s in Security and Strategic Studies from the National Defense College, and a Diploma in Public Sector Innovation from Cambridge and the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Innovation.

She is an Assistant Associate Professor at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, a Board Member of the Rahma Cancer Patients Care Association, and Chair of the Advisory Group for the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework.

Al Hosani has received many awards, most notably “Best Official Spokesperson”, “Strongest Arab”, “Arab Woman Award”, “Excellence in Teaching from the United Arab Emirates University” in 2017 and 2014, and “Best National Academic Performance Award”.

She stressed that the state has implemented many programmes supporting women in the health sector, where the percentage of females out of the total number of doctors, nurses and technicians in the sector reached 64%, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

She added that working in the field of emergencies and pandemic preparedness is difficult for women, but it was a passion for her. She pointed out that her work as an official spokesperson during the Corona pandemic was fraught with difficulties, especially in the operational aspect and supervising investigations and following up on cases and contacts, but working in the health field has humanitarian aspects, which encouraged her to continue.