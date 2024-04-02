In an emotional visit to the Panamericana TV program 'Everything leaks', the well-known businessman Farid Ode shared deeply moving details about his bond with his daughter, Gamillé Ode, who has returned to Peru after an extensive period in the United States dedicated to her professional training. The life experience that her descendant had, the result of her relationship with Mariella Zanetti, has generated positive comments towards the young woman's parents.

Did Farid Ode break down when talking about his daughter?

During the talk, emotion overwhelmed Farid Ode when remembering the shared moments and the stages of growth of their daughters, especially Gamillé, her firstborn, 21 years old. Close to completing her professional career, the young woman has demonstrated a maturity and dedication that fills her father with pride. The relationship between Farid and her descendants is painted with shades of mutual admiration, reinforced by the challenges and learnings that distance imposes.

The businessman could not avoid tears when recalling the experiences he had with Gamillé and his other daughters. “The truth is… I get very emotional for my daughters because they are very close to me, both of them. I see her two or three times a week, because of her work, because of her studies. This year she finishes her studies and she is my first-born, I saw her born, I filmed her being born, now I see her and I have to look up because she is beautiful,” he confessed very excited.

Although distance has been an obstacle, Farid celebrates the meetings, even if they are sporadic, and highlighted Gamillé's personal and professional growth.

Is Farid Ode proud of his daughter Gamillé's achievements?

Farid Ode shared that her daughter moved to the United States last December with the aim of beginning her pre-professional internship. Although she misses having Gamillé in Lima, where the rest of her family lives, she highlights the importance of this experience for her development and learning.

“My daughter is doing her pre-professional internship in the United States; “She left in December, but she will return shortly to resume her university studies,” she noted proudly. The opportunity to acquire international experience is valued by Farid as a pillar for her daughter's growth and learning.

Farid Ode and his eldest daughter, Gamillé. Photo: Instagram/Farid Ode

Likewise, the businessman expressed his enthusiasm for his daughter's progress, which is why he highlighted the value of gaining work experience in an international context despite being far away.

What is Gamillé Ode, daughter of Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode, studying?

Gamillé OdeAfter graduating from high school, he embarked on an academic adventure at the Ricardo Palma University, choosing the career of Tourism, Hotels and Gastronomy. Her passion for expanding her horizons led her to participate in an exchange at the University of Panama and more recently, in the Work and Travel program in the United States.

This program has not only allowed Gamillé to immerse himself in a diverse culture, but also to gain invaluable work experience to complement his university education with a global vision.

