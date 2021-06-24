Fariba Tehrani is gradually returning to normal after the experience atIsland of the Famous. The mother of Giulia Salemi she managed to show off during the weeks she spent in Honduras for better or for worse. Love and hate, this is what aroused his character in the spectators.

A strong woman who admitted the difficulty of living on the island and who once returned to Italy it took a long time before she was able to resume her usual life. The island has given her a lot but in return she has also left them problems from the point of view ofto physical health. In fact, she herself admitted to being followed by a doctor in order to recover as soon as possible.

Fariba strongly believes in the stars and occasionally questions them to try to understand what her and her daughter’s future will hold for her Giulia. He recently confessed to having questioned the universe which gave him answers about his daughter’s future. Let’s see what.

Fariba predicts the future of his daughter Giulia Salemi

n practice it would seem that Salemi will have a son at 29. The woman is convinced that her daughter will soon be pregnant: “I will soon become a grandmother, Giulia is in good hands and will soon be a mother at 29”- explained the happy woman to become a grandmother.

“Although the island has aged me, it has put sixteen years on me, I am happy to be able to become a grandmother”- concluded Fariba.

Who knows if Fariba has guessed or not. Certainly Giulia is happily in love with Pierpaolo Pretelli, met in the house of Big Brother Vip. The two from that adventure in reality have never left. Always together. And who knows that soon there will also be a coexistence and something more. They seem very close-knit and have never given any signs of crisis in recent months.