Fariba Tehrani after the Island of the Famous accused several health and physical problems: here are the words of the shipwrecked

Fariba Tehrani was one of the protagonists of the last edition of the Island of the Famous: today, Giulia Salemi’s mother, however, reveals unexpected background on the reality show. An undoubtedly unfortunate edition that has seen many castaways complaining about different situations.

Fariba Tehrani, who according to the story of his daughter has participated in the Island of the Famous even for one economic question, is now blaming some serious health problems. In an interview he stated:

The truth is that I am not well, the island has stolen my health … To this day I still have pains. I get tachycardia and I’m short of breath. I have breast pains because I played a Honduran game on the island, and with Matteo Diamante and the climbers I received blows here and there.

Giulia Salemi’s mother would live now, with pains and pangs that do not let her rest in peace. The months of suffering and hunger spent on the island are felt.

A few negative notes too on his former comrades, and in particular also some sore points about the authors of the program. First he talked about Matteo and Valentina:

Once he told me he loved me. The next day he mentioned me. He did this with Matteo too, even with Valentina: it was his intelligent strategy.

But then the last comment is on putting in wave of the program. It seems that the woman will take a break from television for a while.

“For television times they only broadcast a few films. If they decide you are a pain in the ass they will only play pieces where you are a pain in the ass. If they have decided that you are likeable they show pieces in which you are likeable ”.