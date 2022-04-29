The distance between agribusiness and Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in the capital of São Paulo, is not only large in geographic terms. For decades, the high risks and excess regulation, fragmentation and informality of the countryside scared the capital market away. This has started to change in the last couple of years — and this movement is expected to gain even more momentum. What has made the difference are individual investors, who come through investment funds dedicated to agribusiness (Fiagro). The prospect of a new cash flow is whetting the appetite of those looking to diversify.

Proof of this comes in the form of recent numbers. Commodity trading platform Engelhart is preparing to raise BRL 1 billion through an Agribusiness Receivables Certificate (CRA). These fixed-income securities advance funds for the sector and receive regular payments. The main advantage for the investor is the exemption from income taxes. Its size has always been much smaller than its cousins, the Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI) and CRA issues of this size are unprecedented.

Engelhart was created by BTG Pactual in 2013, when the bank bundled its commodities business into a separate company. Today, Engelhart is a powerhouse. It has 13 units in six countries, and its activities go beyond trading. It also uses the financial muscle inherited from BTG to finance supply chains. By seeking to raise R$ 1 billion in money from third parties for this purpose, the company shows that the capital market has abandoned its prudence and will go deep into this slice of the economy.

“Gradually, instruments such as the Fiagro are helping to bring the sector closer to private sources of funds” Daniel Pegorini, CEO of Holding Financeira Valora.

PUBLIC MONEY It will be a welcome addition to state money. On Thursday (28), the conversation in Brasília was about where the necessary resources would come from to reinforce the Safra Plan in the second half of the year. Despite the fact that the previous plan dedicated a huge amount of BRL 251 billion to the 2021/2022 harvest, this mountain of money is not enough for the needs of the sector, which includes both family farmers and small cooperatives and giants with shares listed on the stock exchange. . “Public financing is no longer capable of financing agribusiness,” said the founder of the Valora financial holding company, Daniel Pegorini. “Gradually, instruments such as the Fiagro are helping to bring the sector closer to private sources of funds.”

CRAs may be the alternative. In 2021, BRL 25.3 billion were issued in these bonds, a record amount and 60% higher than the figure for 2020. It is still a restricted universe. According to data from the financial information company Uqbar, 90% of this total is backed by receivables generated by large companies and conglomerates. Small producers only accounted for the remaining 10%, a percentage lower than the average of 15% in previous years. The sectors that dominate the business are also the most concentrated, with livestock and sugar and alcohol in the lead. “The Fiagros are going to encourage deconcentration,” said Pegorini. The first fund of this type listed its shares on B3 in October last year. There are currently 22 portfolios under negotiation, and several more should arrive in the coming months.