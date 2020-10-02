The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is under investigation for the drugs connection of Bollywood. The NCB team has questioned many of the industry’s celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh. Meanwhile, talking to a news portal, veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted to this atmosphere.

Javed Akhtar said – not drunk since 1991

Javed Akhtar was asked if he came to know that his children Farhan and Zoya take Ganja. Javed Akhtar said that he would have stopped them. He further said that if he tells them not to do this then it is not right, but now they have grown up and will leave it to them to decide. The lyricist said that he himself quit alcohol in 1991 and has never consumed alcohol since then.

‘It’s common to get weed outside college’

Javed Akhtar also said that charas and ganja are quite common and are found outside every college. It would be wrong to associate it with drugs. Javed Akhtar said that he never took drugs in his life. He also emphasized that people in the film industry are professional and responsible. Actors of the new generation are very vigilant about their fitness.

Javed Akhtar’s statement came at such a time

Javed Akhtar’s statement came at a time when the entire industry is under question. The NCB is constantly expanding the scope of its inquiry and is preparing to tighten its grip on many syllabus. The NCB has made several arrests in the drugs case.