Shibani demands justice for Riya CBI investigation is going on in Sushant case and people are constantly being questioned. His girlfriend Riya Chakraborty has been questioned several times about Sushant’s death. Riya has been trolled by people on social media. Recently, Riya’s friend Shibani wrote a big post demanding justice for Riya.

‘Riya knows when she was 16’ Shibani supported Riya and told how the life of the actress and her family has worsened in the last few months. Shibani wrote, “I have known Riya Chakraborty ever since she was 16 years old, vibrant, strong, vivacious and like a bright spark … full of life.”

‘Accusing a innocent family’ He wrote, ‘In the last few months, I have been seeing the opposite side of his and his family’s personality (such kind and warm people you may not have seen), which is a pain no one can imagine. We have seen how the media is behaving like vultures like a witch. Blaming an innocent family and torturing them to the extent of breaking up. ‘

Shibani defends Riya and her family Shibani has said many things while defending Riya and her family, which many people did not like at all on social media.

User said- you should be ashamed Shibani Dandekar People have commented and expressed their anger fiercely on their posts. Someone wrote – You should be ashamed, Shibani Dandekar. So someone said that I will wish that next time you are born, you will get some brain too.

Users trolled fiercely One said- Shibani, if you think you will become your fake PR then you should know that it is 2020 where we are not living in the wrong information era where you people of Bollywood are fooling us. Today we are looking for scientists and innovators for inspiration, not drug mafia like you.

‘My power you are powerful’ Shibani wrote for Riya, ‘Merry Riya you are powerful and very bending. Just like you are a human being and knowing that the truth is on your side, you are fighting, I have a lot of love and respect for you. I am very sad that you had to go through all this. ‘

See, people’s comments for Shibani People are expressing their anger by writing a lot on Shibani’s post.

