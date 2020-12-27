Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, along with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, were recently seen spending quality time. Recently, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar shared a photo on her Instagram account, in which both are seen romancing. Also, Shibani was also seen congratulating Farhan on Christmas (Christmas 2020). Farhar Akhtar is very active on social media. Recently, he shared a photo from the set of his upcoming film.

Farhar Akhtar is busy with shooting for his upcoming film Toofan. Let me tell you, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the storm after the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan has shared a new photo of himself from this film on social media, which is becoming fiercely viral on the Internet. Farhan Akhtar is seen boxing in the photo. Also, this photo has got more than 70 thousand likes so far. Apart from Farhan, Vijay Mayura, Mrinal Thakur and Paresh Rawal are also going to be seen in director Om Prakash Mehra’s film.

At the same time, Farhan looked romantic with his girlfriend Shibani. This photo was shared by Shibani on social media with Farhan and also congratulated Christmas (Christmas 2020). Shibani Dandekar shares this photo and writes, ‘Merry Christmas from you to me’. People are commenting a lot on this photo of Shibani and celebs are also not tired of commenting on this photo.