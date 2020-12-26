The pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a lot of headlines on social media. Both continue to show love for each other. On the occasion of Christmas, Shibani posted a cute selfie with Farhan. This picture has been praised by Hrithik Roshan. Also, the comment of Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar is also fun.

Sister Anusha complained

Shibani Dandekar has written with the picture, Merry Christmas from you. Hrithik Roshan has commented on this, Beautiful. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar has written, but we are not in the picture. Dia Mirza has also reacted to the heart.

Farhan will be seen in these films

Fahan and Shibani’s chemistry is often in the news. Both of them keep on posting romantic support in support of each other. Talking on the work front, Farhan will be seen in the film ‘Storm’. It is a sports film directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. In this, Farhan will play the role of a national-level boxer.