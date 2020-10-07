Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty has got bail in the drugs case involving Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Farhan Akhtar have expressed their happiness on social media after Riya was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who recently tweeted about Riya’s release, wrote in a tweet – “Finally, he got the bell. Farhan Akhtar wrote -” Will any anchor apologize to Riya Chakraborty and her family for the bad behavior . Don’t think so but watch them shift goalposts right now. They are notorious for this. “

Finally !!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY – Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 7, 2020

Any shrill anchors apologizing for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that. https://t.co/4VGkKNn1GR – Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2020

At the same time, Shibani Dandekar has also expressed his reaction on social media after getting bail to Riya Chakraborty. She retweeted a tweet, which reads – Riya Chakraborty finally got Bell after a month. She has been the subject of extreme misbehavior led by some of our major TV news channels. “Apart from this, she has shared another tweet that reads -” Gulab is red and sky blue, if you are watching the news channel right now You are an idiot. #Riyachakravarty. “

Let me tell you that the court rejected the bail application of Rhea’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. All of them have been arrested by the NCB in connection with Sushant’s drugs. Let me tell you that before this, the court had heard the case on September 29, after which the court reserved its decision. Riya Chakraborty is in judicial custody since September 8 in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail. The court has granted bail to Riya Chakraborty on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.