Samahara Lobatón's couple, Brian Torreswas part of the musical orchestra of Jefferson Farfan, but a series of bad behaviors led the group to dispense with the artist's services, as could be read in the statement published by Los de la Caliente. The singer did not comment on the matter, but he has already rejoined the Barrio Fino group.

'Cri cri' talks about Bryan Torres. Photo: LR composition/broadcast/Instagram by Bryan Torres.

Why was Bryan Torres expelled from Jefferson Farfán's group?

The popular 'Cri Cri' began by saying: “We cannot confuse work with friendship. I have affection for him. I may never talk to him, but I am proud, if he is from work and he is behaving badly within the institution, the company, I am not going to put up with that because that makes everyone uncomfortable.“. Later he told what Torres did.

“He was not necessarily always late, but he had attitudes that did not suit the orchestra.. He thought he was the owner“” Foquita's cousin ended up confessing, even though at first he did not want to provide further details.

What happened to Bryan Torres?

Bryan Torres is fired from the salsa orchestra. Photo: Instagram

“Mr. Bryan Moises Torres Cinestor, whose stage name is Bryan JG, stopped belonging to the group on December 3 of this year, due to repeated disciplinary offenses.”reads among the first lines of the statement announcing the singer's expulsion.

What did Bryan Torres say after being removed from Los de la Caliente?

Until now, the cohabitant of Samahara Lobaton He has not commented on the matter, but it already appears in each of the Barrio Fino presentations.