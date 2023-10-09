The program ‘Amor y fuego’ presented the preview of its program this Monday, October 9, in which Jefferson Farfán denounced Olenka Mejía for the crime of defamation, according to statements by lawyer Claudia Zumaeta, defense of ‘Foquita’. In addition, the lawyer alleges that Mejía could go to prison if the former soccer player wins the legal dispute. As it is remembered, both characters already had differences due to statements by the female.

What did Jefferson Farfán’s lawyer say?

After Jefferson Farfán was captured and approached leaving the Prosecutor’s Office, the ‘Amor y fuego’ cameras approached his lawyer, Claudia Zumaeta, to find out what is happening with the former Alianza soccer player and the legal issue with Olenka.

“For (allegedly) having defamed her, what could happen to Olenka Mejía,” the reporter consulted. To this, the lawyer responded: “The crime is punishable by prison.”

