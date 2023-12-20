The ex-footballer Jefferson Farfan He shared an emotional message to his eldest son, Adriano, the result of his relationship with businesswoman Melissa Klug. The former Peruvian national team expressed, through his social networks, his feelings at having his first-born child away from him. Let us remember that the athlete's heir is in USA with his mother and his other siblings. Next, in this note, she discovers the dedication that the popular 'Foquita' made to her son that has moved her fans.

What is the emotional message that Farfán sent to his eldest son?

Jefferson Farfan He is an active figure on social networks, which is why he was encouraged to share, through his Instagram account, a photograph with his eldest son Hadrian.

Let us remember that, a few weeks ago, the minor traveled to the United States to meet his newborn sister, daughter of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco. For this reason, Adriano Farfán will not be able to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays with his father.

In this regard, the popular 'Foquita' spoke: “I miss you”, was the emotional phrase he dedicated to her.

What did Melissa Klug say about her children's arrival in the United States?

Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón, Adriano Farfán and Jeremy Farfán They traveled last Monday, December 11, to meet their newborn sister for the first time. After seeing her heirs again, Melissa Klug He prepared dinner for his children. “Finally with my loves”, wrote Klug. Likewise, she attached a video in which the young people are seen enjoying their aperitif. Furthermore, she took some photographs with her 'cocky ones' in which she expressed her love for them.

Let us remember that the Peruvian businesswoman left our country at the beginning of November to give birth to her last daughter in the United States, where she is currently.