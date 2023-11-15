Magaly Medina lost the complaint against Jefferson Farfán. The former Alianza Lima player posted it on Instagram and boasted about the sentence implemented by the Peruvian justice system. The fact outraged ‘Urraca’ who responded on her program and as a result of this, Jefferson Farfán posted a series of stories on his social network suggesting that the producer of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ had tried to negotiate with him .

What did Jefferson Farfán say?

Through Instagram, the ‘Foquita’ expressed: “A little while ago, through a mutual friend, a showbiz television show producer sent me this message,” she began and showed some screenshots that read: “I just finished talk to… tell me the date, place and date that you are ready to talk, iron out differences and listen to requests,” and he stated: “draw your own conclusions.”

Capture of Farfán. Photo: Instagram

Captures of Farfán. Photo: Instagram

Capture of Farfán. Photo: Instagram

Later, he reported: “I am not going to the settlement, they were wrong about me. When you have a dirty conscience these things happen, justice is justice.” She wrote it all while Magaly Medina broadcast her program at the usual time, like every night from Monday to Friday.

Why did Jefferson Farfán denounce Magaly Medina?

Jefferson Farfán sued Magaly Medina for aggravated defamation, after the ‘Urraca’ claimed that he bought furniture and artifacts from his ex-partner Yahaira Plasencia; However, Medina’s lawyer rejected that his client had been investigated by that reason.

#Farfán #revealed #Magalys #producer #negotiate #quotIm #settlementquot