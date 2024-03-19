The family is one of the most important pillars in the life of the former soccer player Jefferson Farfan, who constantly shares special moments with his loved ones on his social networks. On this occasion, the popular 'Foquita' was quite excited when showing her meeting between her eldest daughter, Maialén Farfan, and his last baby with Darinka Ramírez, named Luana Sophia. Without a doubt, this has awakened the tenderness and affection of all his followers.

How was the meeting between Jefferson Farfán's eldest daughter and his last baby?

In an emotional meeting, Jefferson Farfan She managed to reunite her eldest daughter and her last baby, 1 year and 2 months old. She did not hesitate to share this tender moment through her social networks. In an image uploaded by the former soccer player, you can see the love and strong family bond that unites them both. The eldest heir of the 'Foquita', named Maialen Farfan, He was holding his sister and took a photo of the little girl.

Seeing this tender moment, 'Jeffry' photographed his heirs and published the snapshots on his Instagram account with this message: “My two queens.”

Jefferson Farfán showed the sisterly affection between his eldest daughter and his fourth baby. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

Does Jefferson Farfán publish first images with his last daughter?

Jefferson Farfan revealed that she had a fourth daughter at the premiere of her podcast 'Enfocados', broadcast on March 7, on the YouTube platform.

“I had one more blessing. A year and two months ago, I had a daughter named Luana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as she has exposed herself at times to my children and, well, I am very happy. My family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope you meet her soon,” were the words of 'Foquita'.

After this announcement, Farfán has had no qualms about shouting his love for his girl. In that sense, the former Peruvian soccer player published the first photo session that he had with his last daughter, the result of his relationship with Darinka Ramirez. In the publication, the former Peruvian national team midfielder wrote an emotional message dedicated to her little girl, in which he expressed how happy he feels to have her in her life.

“My true love, give me light, my life, I love you,” wrote the popular 'Foquita' in the post in which she poses with her little girl. After that, the minor's mother, Darinka Ramírez, spoke out on her personal Instagram account. “Dwarf of my heart,” wrote the young woman, who with these words made it official that Jefferson is the father of her girl.

Darinka Ramírez spoke out when she saw Jefferson Farfán with his daughter. Photo: Instagram/Darinka Ramírez

Who is the mother of Jefferson Farfán's fourth daughter?

Darinka Ramirez She is the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter. On her social networks, you can see photos of the young woman during her pregnancy and how she spends time with her daughter, named Luana, currently. Ramirezwho has more than 61,000 followers on his Instagram account, has started his own business selling unisex clothing with a 'streetwear' style for the little ones.