Jefferson Farfan is unstoppable The soccer player will not tolerate any more “lies” towards his person and, after prosecuting Magaly Medina, his eyes point to Olenka Mejia, whom many will remember as the ex-sister-in-law of the salsa Yahaira Plasencia. In March 2022, the woman assured the media that she was in a relationship with the ex-‘9’ of the peruvian team, but he never went out to make this romance official, which ended shortly after. Now, “Foquita” seeks to clear her name by demanding a juicy sum of one million soles from Mejía for aggravated defamation.

Jefferson Farfán and Olenka Mejía would have had an affair in 2022. Photo: LR file

Why does Jefferson Farfán denounce Olenka Mejía?

In a preview of the show “Love and Fire”the legal document was shown in which Jefferson Farfán denounces Olenka Mejia for the crime of defamation. And it is that Yahaira Plasencia’s ex-sister-in-law dared to assure that she had an affair with him “10 street’ and even gave a date when they would go public to confirm their union. “The feeling is very beautiful, nobody is denying it. I just don’t want to make myself known for being one of his (…) (To make it official) still in a few more months, I think until July when I launch my strongest (political) campaign “he said in March 2022, but as is known, his confirmation never materialized.

Along the same lines, the soccer player demands that Olenka Mejia the amount of one million soles. However, the businesswoman also stands firm in her position and reaffirms that her affair with Farfán was real. In a conversation with the program Rodrigo Gonzalez, she points out that she is not afraid of the denunciations of the ‘Foquita’ because she has enough evidence to ensure that she is not lying. These tests will be shown on the Willax television space.

How did users react to the new lawsuit by Jefferson Farfán?

under the post of “Love and Fire” in which they show the case of Jefferson Farfán and Olenka Mejia, the users showed their rejection of the player, since they point out that now he only stops suing. “That guy who wants to live on complaints, he wants to continue as a figureti anyway”, “Now he needs to denounce Yahaira”, “Since Farfán no longer plays, he wants to get money from his ex”, among others.