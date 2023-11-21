Magaly Medina surprised when talking about Jefferson Farfán’s mother, Rosario ‘Charo’ Guadalupe, in the latest edition of his program, broadcast on Monday, November 20. In this regard, the popular ‘Urraca’ announced that the mother of ‘Foquita’ filed a lawsuit against her for having called her “bawd”. To better explain the legal problem, the show host contacted her lawyer Iván Paredes, who informed when the sentence will be issued in the first instance.

What happened between Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfán’s mother?

Magaly Medina He said that the mother of Jefferson Farfan, Rosario Guadalupe, he sued her as a “bawd” and asked that his lawyer Iván Paredes give more details of the legal process he faces. The lawyer pointed out that, two weeks ago, the judge in charge of this case asked the mother of ‘Foquita’ and the show host to present videos and evidence to defend their respective positions.

In this regard, the ‘Urraca’ lawyer stated that he complied with that request within the given period, which was three business days. However, the judge did not define a date to view the evidence he presented and only observed what Rosario ‘Charo’ Guadalupe showed.

Given this, Ivan Paredesthe presenter’s defense, stated that he was surprised by the magistrate’s actions, who informed him that a date had already been defined for the reading of the sentencewhich will be on Wednesday, November 22. “He has taken us out of the picture and caught us cold. It is inexplicable, illegal, irregular, illicit (…) I don’t know why there is such a rush”he added.

What did Jefferson Farfán say about the trial between his mother and Magaly Medina?

Jefferson Farfan decided to speak out, through her social networks, about the trial between her mother Rosario Guadalupe and Magaly Medina. In this regard, the former soccer player sent a strong message to the host for referring to his mother.

“The mother is sacred. “I’m trembling, we’re going with everything, more finals are coming,” the former Peruvian national team wrote on his Instagram account.

Jefferson Farfán is awaiting sentencing, in the first instance, in the trial between his mother and Magaly Medina. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

