In the same way that we take a child for granted when it starts to cry, Diane Lockhart didn’t settle between us until she started laughing.. We saw her do it for the first time in 2009, in an episode of the first season of The Good Wifethe series starring Alicia Florrick in which she worked in high school with the shapes of prima donna. I have to pull from memory to remember the plot, because, inexplicably, right now The Good Wife It is not on any platform, but there are things that are not forgotten. On a television show, it was suggested that a member of the law firm Diane co-chaired was gay. The viewers assumed that Kalinda was threatened by the rumor, whom we had already seen poke her paw out of heterosexuality, but finally the program’s commentators gave Diane’s name. Her response to the lie? A symphonic laugh, a laugh that, on more than one occasion, has been, as Luis Alberto de Cuenca wrote of his beloved, a shower in hell.

Diane Lockhart closed The Good Wife giving Alicia Florrick a well-deserved slap and began The Good Fightthe spin-off that she has starred in for the past five years, receiving it: Trump had just won the election. Since 2017, we’ve seen her desolate, try to conspire against the government, get high, dress as a dominatrix, practice aikido, and blow off steam by throwing axes. We have seen her lost, aimless and in the mud, like so many North Americans, prey to a bewilderment that does not speak well of the world we live in, nor of them. Robert and Michelle King, the creators of it, and Christine Baranski, the interpreter of it, have masterfully forged someone to miss a lot. And that doesn’t even exist. We will have to laugh at her health.

