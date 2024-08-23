Chihuahua native Jorge Gutiérrez, one of only four Mexicans to have played in the NBA, announced his definitive retirement from the courts, after a 20-year career between his college and professional stages.

Jorge is also the only Mexican who can boast of having played in the best basketball on the planet and also having participated in two FIBA ​​World Cups.

After standing out from a young age, Gutiérrez, along with Francisco Cruz from Sonora and Saúl Torres from Chihuahua, emigrated to Denver, Colorado, to play for Lincoln High School, which they led to the state championship in 2007.

In 2008, Jorge was signed by the University of California at Berkeley to play for their basketball team, where he was a starter starting in his second season and was named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team.

He was in the 2012 NBA Draft, but was not selected by any team. The Chihuahua native did not give up and began playing in the NBA Development League, the “G-League,” with the Canton Charge team in Ohio.

Finally, his chance came and from 2014 to 2016, Jorge managed to play at the highest level of basketball: the NBA. With intermittent spells with the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and finally the Brooklyn Nets, the Chihuahuan point guard joined the list as the fourth Mexican to achieve this feat, only behind Horacio Llamas, Eduardo Nájera, also from Chihuahua, and Gustavo Ayón.

After that, Gutiérrez emigrated to Europe, where he played in the leagues of Turkey, Italy, Germany, Spain and Greece.

In 2021, he joined the Astros of Jalisco of the National Professional Basketball League, where he also played for Libertadores de Querétaro. In the State Basketball League, he wore the colors of Dorados Capital and the Apaches de Chihuahua.

“Thank you for painting a clear picture of my dream when the world around me thought it was crazy. Thank you for giving me everything, only expecting discipline and passion in return. Thank you for making me feel so much, along with my family, friends and fans. Thank you for letting me reach for the stars and be a Mexican legend today. Thank you for allowing me to leave the courts happy and excited for the future. Thank you family and friends for the unconditional support. Thank you coaches and teammates for the beautiful memories. Thank you Basketball,” Jorge wrote on his Instagram account.

A few days ago, on his own account, Gutiérrez had uploaded a photo with a pair of tennis shoes hanging from the rim of a basket, with the text “Where it began, where it ends,” since said basket was from a court in the Fovissste neighborhood, where Jorge grew up.

Get to know him

Jorge Ivan Gutierrez Cardenas

Age: 35 years

Height: 1.91 m

Weight: 88 kg

Position: Point Guard

University: California, Berkeley

NBA teams: Milwaukee, Charlotte and Brooklyn

Teams in Europe: Trabzonspor (Turkey), Aquila Trento (Italy), Delteco GBC (Spain), Hamburg Towers and BG Goettingen (Germany) and Peristeri BC (Greece)

Teams in Mexico: Pioneers of Quintana Roo, Captains of Mexico City, Astros of Jalisco and Libertadores of Querétaro

#Farewell #warrior