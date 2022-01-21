He marked the history of world Buddhism in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries with his teachings

ROME. Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, poet and peace activist, died at the age of 95. The news is given by the Italian Buddhist Union which communicates “with great sorrow the disappearance of the great Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh who died today at the age of 95 at the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam”.

“Thich Nhat Hahn – continues the note – has marked the history of world Buddhism in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries with his teachings and his testimony”. “We remember him with affection and gratitude and immense gratitude for having been a beacon, an exemplary witness of the Buddha Dharma” concludes the Italian Buddhist Union.