The singer and composer Yoshifumi Ushima he passed away on Sunday 7 August. The causes of death are due to the rupture of the esophageal varices that appeared due to chronic liver cirrhosis.

Ushima is best known in Japan for composing and singing the two opening themes of the 1994 animated series “Mobile Fighter G Gundam“, The iconic”Flying in the Sky” And “Trust You Forever”, Reproduced countless times even in the video games of the saga. She composed the insert song for the OVA cross-over between Fairy Tail and Rave “Butterfly Kiss”And some passages that accompanied the animated transposition of H2taken from the manga of Mitsuru Adachi.

Yoshifumi Ushima was born on 9 September 1966 and was 55 years old. The funeral will be held privately at the request of the family.

Source: official Twitter account Street Anime News Network