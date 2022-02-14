A few minutes ago the sad news began to circulate on the net announcing the disappearance of Tony Fuochithe historic Italian voice actor whom we will all remember for the voice he gave to Phoenix neither The Zodiac Knights, John in Pokémonthe narrator in Gundam Wing, Zodd in Berserk, Goal D. Roger And Bagy in one piece and many more.

Born in Cremona on April 25, 1955, Tony Fuochi died today in Padua at the age of 65, in circumstances that have not been disclosed. His voice acting career, which began in 1980, ended in 2014. Remembering his warm voice with nostalgia, the entire editorial team joins in the pain of his family and friends. Here you find his page in the de database The World of Voice Actors.