“The best unknown in racing history“, This was the description of Tony Brooks given by one of his great rivals of the 1950-1960 era, Stirling Moss. Born in Dukinfield on February 25, 1932, Tony Brooks had his big break in Formula 1 in the season 1959 driving the Ferrari, in the year following the death of Peter Collins and the retirement – and subsequent death – of the defending champion Mike Hawthorn. Driving the 246 F1 of the Prancing Horse, he had as main rivals for the title Jack Brabham (later champion) and Stirling Moss. He started the year well with second place in Monte Carlo and victory in Reims in the French Grand Prix, races interspersed with a retirement in Holland. After getting on a Vanwall for the English GP, due to the absence of Ferrari workers due to a strike, he returned to the success on the Red at the AVUS, in the German Grand Prix. The epilogue of the championship – then made up of nine races – was disappointing and saw Brooks finish only tenth in Portugal, retire at Monza due to a clutch failure, and finish third at Sebring, after a contact with teammate Von Trips. The Englishman thus finished second, at 27, against Brabham’s 31 points. In total Brooks he won 6 grands prix, conquering 3 pole positions and 3 fastest laps in the race, for a total of 10 podiums on 39 race weekends. Only Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari and Stirling Moss achieved more successes in the 1950s-1960s. Dying today at the age of 90, the ‘flying dentist’, this is his nickname, retired at the age of 29, shortly after his marriage.

Enzo Ferrari, in the book ‘Drivers who people’, recalled Tony Brooks as follows: “He gave up racing to be a car dealer or a dentist, I don’t know. He had presented himself in Italy as an intelligent stylist. He later proved to be a capable man, but very prudent, even when prudence could be understood as the intention not to harm, not only to himself, but also to others “.