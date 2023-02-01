Family, friends, and also US Vice President Kamala Harris said goodbye to Tire Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. The 29-year-old black American died more than three weeks ago due to police brutality.

Family and friends gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to say goodbye to Nichols after the service was postponed for hours due to wintry weather. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the farewell.

She received a standing ovation when she spoke during the farewell. Harris condemned the police brutality and called on the US Congress George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to approve. The law was introduced in 2021 to reduce police brutality. He didn’t make it then. George Floyd died in 2020 due to police brutality. His family, like the family of police brutality victim Breonna Taylor, also attended Nichols’ funeral service.

Pastor and human rights activist Al Sharpton, who often speaks at funerals of victims of police brutality, also gave a speech. He called Nichols a "good man." "Someone who left us too soon. The right to see the sunset another day, to hug his mother, to hold his child and the right to grow old has all been denied to him." American killed in police brutality. "We have come and we will win."

Second degree murder

Nichols died three weeks ago after being apprehended by five black officers. Horrifying footage released last week showed officers kicking, beating and spraying Nichols with pepper spray. During the beating, Nichols yelled in front of his mother. After the arrest, he was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died three days later.

Five officers, who are also black, were fired after the arrest for excessive force. They are sued for second degree murder, similar to manslaughter. They are also suspected of aggravated assault, kidnapping, misconduct and oppression.

After the images appeared online, protests were held in several cities in the US. President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and saddened” after seeing the footage.

Scorpion Street Brigade

After Nichols' death, the special Scorpion street brigade was disbanded in Memphis. The Scorpion unit – the full name is Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods – was created two years ago. Forty officers patrolled in four shifts high-crime hotspotsor the most criminal and dangerous neighborhoods of the city of Memphis.

Although the unit had many successes, it also received many complaints from residents who felt that the officers behaved as if they were not answerable to anyone. For example, a 66-year-old man was roughly knocked to the ground and verbally abused. He was taken to hospital with injuries.

Every year, more than 1,000 Americans are killed by police brutality. In absolute numbers, this often concerns white people, but in relative terms, black people are more likely to die from police violence (67 per 1 million) than white people (23 per 1 million), according to figures from mappingpoliceviolence.org.

