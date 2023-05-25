In front of the historic Capitol Records building, Tina Turner fans laid flowers and memorabilia on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Wednesday. The American singer, she died at the age of 83. Nicknamed the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner has won ten Grammy Awards, including eight in the 1980s. During that decade she had a dozen Top 40 songs, including Typical Male, The Best, Private Dancer And Better be good to me.



01:39